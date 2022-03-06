Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,102 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 46.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 39.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 26.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 347.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 40.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $410.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.19 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

