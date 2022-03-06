STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $26,427.00

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $26,427.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043604 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.87 or 0.06716247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,560.10 or 0.99842855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048735 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

