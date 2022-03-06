StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.
Shares of SRT stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80.
About StarTek (Get Rating)
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
