StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in StarTek by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StarTek by 17.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

