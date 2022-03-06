State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.11% of Concentrix worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,217,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,464,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

CNXC opened at $192.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.54. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $117.93 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $994,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

