State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,355 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

