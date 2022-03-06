State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,803 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 38,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Teradyne by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $111.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

