State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 18,040 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,040 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 169,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,972,000 after acquiring an additional 241,439 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 319,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,319,000 after acquiring an additional 160,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

