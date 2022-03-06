State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 60,880 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 60,880 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

