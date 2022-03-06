Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.45

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$38.45 and last traded at C$38.77, with a volume of 157705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJ shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.23.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.