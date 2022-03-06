Stephany Verstraete Sells 2,858 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $109.65. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.