Stephany Verstraete Sells 2,858 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $109.65. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.