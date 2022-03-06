Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.730-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 896,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,862. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.