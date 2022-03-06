Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.730-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 896,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,862. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

