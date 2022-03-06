SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Acquires £25,821.18 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach acquired 6,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £25,821.18 ($34,645.35).

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 366 ($4.91) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 446.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 509.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £489.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. SThree plc has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($8.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from SThree’s previous dividend of $3.00. SThree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.72) price objective on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

