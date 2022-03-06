Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target to $14.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weave Communications (Get Rating)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.