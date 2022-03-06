Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $385.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.09.

NYSE MCO opened at $325.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.27 and its 200 day moving average is $369.84. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $278.06 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $90,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

