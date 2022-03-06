STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.56.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,808 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $156,993,000 after purchasing an additional 385,671 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after buying an additional 1,492,053 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 173,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.63. 8,367,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,776. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

