Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 36,217 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,947 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bancorp makes up approximately 3.6% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned 4.02% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $68,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,186,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 149,543 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.73%. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.