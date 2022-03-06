Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 60,976 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,976 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.7% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $31,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 211,230 shares of company stock worth $57,379,647 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $262.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.