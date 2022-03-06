Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 7,208 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $165.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

