Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $40,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.82.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $525.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

