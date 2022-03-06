Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 800 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 615,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,914,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $397.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $342.59 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

