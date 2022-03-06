StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.74. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
