StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.74. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

