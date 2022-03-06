StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
