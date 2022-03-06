StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 98,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

