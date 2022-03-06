StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 42,916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

