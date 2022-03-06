StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PRPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.
Shares of PRPH opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.48.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.
About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.