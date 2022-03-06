StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PRPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of PRPH opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

