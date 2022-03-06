StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Security Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

In related news, Director Benjamin Mackovak acquired 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $86,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David L. Eytcheson acquired 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,778.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,513 shares of company stock valued at $279,648 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $7,572,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

