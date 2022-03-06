StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $86.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.04.
About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.