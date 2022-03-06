StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $86.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

