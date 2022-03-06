StockNews.com Upgrades Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) to Buy

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after buying an additional 611,991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth about $4,408,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,427,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

