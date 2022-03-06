StockNews.com Upgrades Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) to Buy

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About Navios Maritime Partners (Get Rating)
Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
