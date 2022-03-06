Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,365 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.22% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $19.15 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $704.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stoke Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.