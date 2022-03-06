Stonnington Group LLC Buys 37,800 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 385.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE:MO opened at $53.49 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.