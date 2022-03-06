Stonnington Group LLC Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 469.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Shares of OXY opened at $56.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

