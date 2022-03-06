Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 656.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $377.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a one year low of $229.50 and a one year high of $379.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

