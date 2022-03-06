Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HP by 71.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of HP by 361.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,177 shares of company stock worth $7,235,425. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.