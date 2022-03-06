Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 7,125 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 770.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.48.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $458.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $462.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

