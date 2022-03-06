Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 74,310 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,310 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

