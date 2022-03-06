Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.77. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 112,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 196,789 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $186,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

