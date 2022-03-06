StrongHands Market Cap Hits $194,003.40 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $194,003.40 and $304.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,610,484,355 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

