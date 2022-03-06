StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $134,731.96 and $109.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,612,056,795 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

