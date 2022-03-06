Student Coin (STC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $474,912.00

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Student Coin has a market cap of $27.42 million and $474,912.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Student Coin has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Student Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Student Coin

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

