SUKU Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $42.84 million and $2.68 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00035222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00104243 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,410,036 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars.

