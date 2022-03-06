Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the January 31st total of 705,800 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $2.76 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $269.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 85.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

