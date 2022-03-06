Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,917. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.
Superior Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
