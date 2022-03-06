Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Superior Industries International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.35.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 56,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $215,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $60,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 334,770 shares of company stock worth $1,416,898 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 558,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 10,570.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

