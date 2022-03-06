Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $10,385,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,577,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after buying an additional 337,902 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,832,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 227,872 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

