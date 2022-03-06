Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.70

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$3.68. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.63, with a volume of 20,636 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.04. The stock has a market cap of C$95.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

