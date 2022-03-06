Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.86.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,069 shares of company stock worth $1,044,599 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at $7,104,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at $253,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

