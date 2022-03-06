Susquehanna Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Susquehanna reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after buying an additional 75,499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 463,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.