Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Lowered to GBX 350

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.50) to GBX 350 ($4.70) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYNT. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.37) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.17) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.06) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 544.29 ($7.30).

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.39) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 352.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 440.74. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 247 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.30 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 7.52%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In related news, insider Alexander G. Catto bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.18) per share, with a total value of £135,100 ($181,269.29). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £81,000 ($108,681.07). Insiders have purchased a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000 in the last ninety days.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

