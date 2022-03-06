T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T2 Biosystems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.55.

TTOO opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.20.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 162.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

