Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Buys $55,000.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 33,086 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

