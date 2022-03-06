Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TALO. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.99.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 274.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 362,653 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 52,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 139.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 133,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 54.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

